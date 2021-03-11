Public’s help sought to identify two men
We’re appealing for help in identifying two men in CCTV images we’re releasing.
We want to speak to them following a burglary in Winscombe in which a bag containing a wallet was stolen sometime between 10-13 February.
The owner’s bank cards were subsequently used in a number of shops in the Redland area of Bristol on 13 February to buy items including, alcohol, cigarettes and flowers.
If you can tell us who they are, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221033646.