Three arrests made at former Randstad office in Bristol
Officers in Bristol attended the former Randstad office on Gloucester Road today (Wednesday 10 March) where bailiffs were serving an eviction order against a number of people staying in the building.
While this was a civil matter, police were on the scene to monitor the situation to prevent a breach of the peace.
This afternoon, it was necessary for officers to arrest three individuals for breaches of COVID-19 legislation. One of those arrested, a man, was additionally arrested for assaulting an emergency worker.
Bailiffs have now taken control of the premises and officers have resumed their normal patrols, and will maintain a visible presence in the area.
