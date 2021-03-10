Officers in Bristol attended the former Randstad office on Gloucester Road today (Wednesday 10 March) where bailiffs were serving an eviction order against a number of people staying in the building.

While this was a civil matter, police were on the scene to monitor the situation to prevent a breach of the peace.

This afternoon, it was necessary for officers to arrest three individuals for breaches of COVID-19 legislation. One of those arrested, a man, was additionally arrested for assaulting an emergency worker.

Bailiffs have now taken control of the premises and officers have resumed their normal patrols, and will maintain a visible presence in the area.