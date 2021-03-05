Two arrests made following burglary in Bedminster
Police have made two arrests following a burglary that took place at a residential address in Bedminster in the early hours of yesterday (Thursday 4 March).
Operation Remedy officers responded to a call reporting that bikes and bank cards had been taken from the property in the Highbury Road area, and that fraudulent transactions had subsequently been made using the stolen cards at various shops in south Bristol.
Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with the incident. One has been released on police bail with conditions that include a curfew. The other male remains in police custody at the time of writing. Enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information that could assist officers with their investigation should call 101, quoting crime reference number 5221046432.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.