Two arrests made following burglary in Bedminster

Police have made two arrests following a burglary that took place at a residential address in Bedminster in the early hours of yesterday (Thursday 4 March).

Operation Remedy officers responded to a call reporting that bikes and bank cards had been taken from the property in the Highbury Road area, and that fraudulent transactions had subsequently been made using the stolen cards at various shops in south Bristol.

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with the incident. One has been released on police bail with conditions that include a curfew. The other male remains in police custody at the time of writing. Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist officers with their investigation should call 101, quoting crime reference number 5221046432.