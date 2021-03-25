Update on those arrested after Tuesday’s protest in Bristol

Fifteen people arrested following the protest on College Green, Bristol, on Tuesday evening, 23 March, have all now been released from police custody.

They included

Four women from Bristol, aged 19, 20, 24 and 19; and a woman, 35, of no fixed abode

Five men from Bristol, aged 19, 20, 22, 28 and 19; a man, 20, from St Albans; a 31-year-old man from Solihull and a man, 23, of no fixed abode.

They all face being fined or reported for summons for COVID breaches and several are on conditional bail for obstructing the highway, pending further enquiries or charging decisions .

Two of the women from Bristol, aged 19 and 24, accepted a caution for obstructing the highway, with conditions including not to come to the College Green area for 16 weeks.

A 22-year-old man from Bristol was released on conditional bail for the theft of a police baton, which was recovered.

Alexander Kingston, 23, of no fixed abode, has been charged with contravening a direction to disperse under the Health Protection Act. He was released on bail pending an appearance before Bristol Magistrates on 13 May.

All those released on police bail have conditions including not to come to the College Green area.

A further two people were arrested during the operation on Tuesday in connection with the violent disorder on Sunday 21 March. They have been released under investigation.