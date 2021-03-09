Witness appeal after assault on cyclist

We’re asking any witnesses to an assault in Portishead to make contact with police.

At about 4pm on Friday 5 February, a teenager was riding his bike along Quays Avenue when he passed a man and a woman who were walking with a pram and verbal confrontation occurred.

Approximately one hour later the cyclist has met the couple again in Vale Park. He was pinned to the ground by the man and suffered bruising. Hospital treatment was not required.

The man is described as white, in his 20s, approximately 5ft 10ins and of average build. He was wearing a grey goat, blue tracksuit bottoms and white socks.

The woman is said to be of a similar age, white, approximately 5ft 3ins and had long black hair, a black coat with a furry hood, black bottoms and was pushing the pram.

We believe this to be an isolated incident at this time, but expect there may have been other people in the park when this occurred who could assist our enquiries.