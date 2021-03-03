Witness appeal after car stolen in South Bristol
We’re seeking witnesses after a vehicle was stolen from an address in South Bristol.
A silver Range Rover was stolen from the Knowle area on Wednesday 24 February at approximately 7.45am. The vehicle is described as an Evoque model and was later recovered by the victim in Kingswood.
The suspect is described as a white male, wearing dark clothing with a hood up and a scarf around his face.
Anyone who saw what happened, or a person acting suspiciously in the area, to call 101 and quote reference number 5221039822.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.