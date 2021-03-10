Witnesses sought after collision at Hambrook lights junction

Anyone who witnessed a serious road traffic collision on the A4174 yesterday (Tuesday 9 March) is being asked to come forward.

At approximately 2.35pm, we received a call to say a collision had happened at the Hambrook lights junction, involving a bike and a grey Volkswagen Golf.

Paramedics and police attended the scene. The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical, but stable condition. His family have been informed.

The road was closed for a number of hours before reopening later that evening.

CCTV enquiries are ongoing but we’d also ask any drivers with dashcam footage, or any witnesses, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 5221050612.