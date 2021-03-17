Witnesses sought after men hurt – Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after two men were injured in Bristol in an incident involving the occupants of two cars.

It happened on Gordon Road, at the traffic lights with Whitehall Road, at about 3.30pm on Tuesday 9 March.

The incident involved three men from a silver BMW and two men in their 20s in a black BMW.

Both the men from the black car needed hospital treatment – one for a broken leg and the other for a head injury.

A man has since been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

If you were in the Gordon Road area that Tuesday afternoon and saw the incident or have any dashcam or other footage of it, please call 101 quoting reference 5221050793.