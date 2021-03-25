Witnesses sought following racially-aggravated incident in Bridgwater

We’re seeking help from the public to identify five individuals involved in a racially-aggravated incident which took place on Thursday 18 March on Chilton Street in Bridgwater.

The 15-year-old victim was cycling home after school when he was racially abused by a group of five boys. The offenders are described as white and approximately 12 to 13 years old, wearing black jackets and black trousers.

The incident took place near the junction of Waverly Road and Kendale Road, by the temporary road work traffic lights between 3.15pm and 3.45pm.

We’re asking witnesses and anyone with information relating to the incident to call 101 quoting the crime reference number 5221058640