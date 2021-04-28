Advice issued to North Somerset retailers following licensing operation

Police in Nailsea have issued advice to a number of shops selling alcohol in North Somerset following a test purchase operation carried out last week.

On Friday 23 April, neighbourhood officers – assisted by cadet leaders- attended 17 shops after members of the community expressed concerns around under 18s purchasing alcohol, and subsequent anti-social behaviour in the area.

In nine shops, alcohol was sold to young persons without checking identification.

A letter of warning has been issued to the store owners, who will also be given further education around challenging and asking for identification from young people buying alcohol.

Acting Police Sgt Ali Codd said “We are disappointed at the number of shops who sold alcohol without asking for identification and would like to remind retailers of their responsibility to challenge appropriately any person attempting to purchase alcohol who looks under the age of 25.

“Future similar operations will be taking place where any offences may be dealt with by a prosecution.

“We would also like to remind and encourage members of the community to contact the neighbourhood team if you have concerns about underage drinking and/or anti-social behaviour.”