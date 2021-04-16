Appeal after cash stolen from wallet at Bristol Harbourside

We’re seeking witnesses after a man had cash stolen from his wallet in Bristol city centre on Wednesday 14 April.

The incident happened at about 9.30pm in Millennium Square.

The victim, who is in his late-teens, was approached by five unknown males. He was pushed over and one of the group took cash from his wallet. The group all ran away along the waterfront in the direction of Hotwells.

No injuries have been reported.

Enquiries, including reviewing any CCTV footage, are ongoing.

The five males have been described as:

Male 1 – black, approximately 5ft 8ins, wearing long black/ dark grey coat with brown fur hood and a surgical mask pulled down to his chin.

Male 2 – black, approximately 6ft, large afro hairstyle, wearing a grey tracksuit, black unzipped coat and carrying a man bag.

Male 3 – black, approximately 6ft, slim/average build, hood up, with a bandana around his head.

Male 4 – mixed race with a large flat nose.

Male 5 – white with a spotty tanned complexion, approximately 5ft 5ins, blond hair, wearing a thin grey waterproof coat with hood up and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who can assist with our enquiries is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221079909.