Appeal after nurse assaulted by teenage girl at Bridgwater service station

We’re appealing for witnesses and information following an assault in Bridgwater.

A woman in her 40s was punched a number of times in the face and had her arm twisted by a teenage girl on the forecourt of the Asda service station.

The victim is a care home nurse and was wearing her uniform at the time of the incident.

It happened after a man challenged a group of teenagers after one, a boy aged about 15-years-old, was seen to pour fuel from a pump and attempt to ignite it using a lighter.

The incident, which took place shortly before 9pm on Friday, 2 April, was filmed and later posted on Snapchat.

We’re keen to speak anyone who witnessed the incident who hasn’t yet spoken to police as well as anyone who saw or captured the Snapchat content or who has information about those involved.