Appeal after serious injury collision – Yeovil

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a collision with a car in Yeovil.

It happened on St Patrick’s Road just before 3.30pm on Sunday 4 April. A gold-coloured Renault Laguna estate car registration EY55 VUP mounted the pavement, colliding with a man in his 20s but thankfully missing a child and another adult nearby. The car was later recovered from Monks Dale by police.

The man required hospital treatment but has since been released to continue his recovery.

Officers have arrested three people on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident. One, a man aged 37, has been released on conditional police bail, while a second man, 55, and a woman of 33 have been released under investigation.

We want to hear from you if you saw the vehicle being driven in St Patrick’s Road/Monks Dale, witnessed the collision, or if you have any footage or other information which could help.