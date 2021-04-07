Appeal after teenager racially abused in Bridgwater

We’re seeking witnesses following a teenager reporting she was racially abused in Bridgwater.

At approximately 4.30-5pm on Friday 19 March, she was with a number of people of a similar age walking in the Broadway area.

A woman, who had been sat in the graveyard, reportedly began making racially abusive comments towards the teenager and continued to as she followed the group along the High Street.

As the victim reached Angel Place, the woman is said to have grabbed the teenager’s hair and punched her several times. The youngster did not require any medical treatment at hospital.

The woman was described as being in her mid-20s, approximately 5ft 5ins, slim, had long blonde hair with a ginger tinge, wore glasses and a bum bag and had a newspaper.

A woman, 30, has been arrested and released under investigation.

PC Steve Olsen said: “We are treating this as a hate crime. It is totally unacceptable for a 15-year-old girl to be subjected to racial abuse and our enquiries are continuing.

“We’d ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may be able to assist our investigation to get in touch – contact us online or call 101 and give reference number 5221059173.”