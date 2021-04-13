Appeal for information following burglary in Horfield
We’re seeking the public’s help following a burglary which happened at a residential address in the Oakley Road area of Horfield between 5.30pm on Tuesday 6 April and 7am on Wednesday 7 April.
An unknown offender entered the property and stole two distinctive bikes, pictured – a black Cannondale ‘Synapse’ road bike which was missing a rear wheel, and a black carbon fibre Orro Yara Road bike with a ‘Selle Italia’ saddle.
Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a man, possibly wearing a black jacket, carrying the bikes in the Filton Avenue/Horfield area around the time of the incident.
If you have any information that could assist police with their inquiry, please call 101 quoting crime reference 5221073795.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.