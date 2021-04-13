Appeal for information following burglary in Horfield

We’re seeking the public’s help following a burglary which happened at a residential address in the Oakley Road area of Horfield between 5.30pm on Tuesday 6 April and 7am on Wednesday 7 April.

An unknown offender entered the property and stole two distinctive bikes, pictured – a black Cannondale ‘Synapse’ road bike which was missing a rear wheel, and a black carbon fibre Orro Yara Road bike with a ‘Selle Italia’ saddle.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a man, possibly wearing a black jacket, carrying the bikes in the Filton Avenue/Horfield area around the time of the incident.

If you have any information that could assist police with their inquiry, please call 101 quoting crime reference 5221073795.