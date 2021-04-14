Appeal for information following burglary in Yeovil
We’re appealing for information following a residential burglary which happened at about 7.45am on Monday 29 March in the Beer Street area of Yeovil.
Following the burglary, a blue BMW 5 series which was stolen from the owners was involved in a number of minor collisions in Yeovil, before being abandoned at around 9am in the Meadow Road area.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle being driven around this time, particularly if they hold dash cam footage.
If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221067074.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221067074
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.