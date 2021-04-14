Appeal for information following burglary in Yeovil

We’re appealing for information following a residential burglary which happened at about 7.45am on Monday 29 March in the Beer Street area of Yeovil.

Following the burglary, a blue BMW 5 series which was stolen from the owners was involved in a number of minor collisions in Yeovil, before being abandoned at around 9am in the Meadow Road area.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle being driven around this time, particularly if they hold dash cam footage.

If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221067074.