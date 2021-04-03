Appeal for information to locate wanted man Aaron Matheson
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted on recall to prison.
Aaron Matheson, 27, has links to Bristol and Weston-super-Mare.
He’s described as a white man of medium build, about 5ft 10ins tall, with short brown hair and blue eyes, who speaks with a west country accent.
If you have any information which could help to trace him, call 101 quoting reference 5221064864. If you see him or know where he is now, don’t approach him but call 999 straight away.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.