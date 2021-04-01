Appeal for witnesses after man with stab wounds treated in hospital

We’re appealing for witnesses after a 27-year-old man was taken to the BRI on Monday, March 29, with stab wounds, following an incident in Clark Street, Easton.

The incident took place at around 10pm, during which the victim’s rental car, a red BMW, was stolen. The vehicle was later found unattended on Pennywell Road and recovered.

The two potential suspects are described as white men with bald heads.

We are keen to speak to three men who helped the victim and took him to hospital, as well as anyone who was on Clark Street, Pennywell Road or Stapleton Road on Monday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us via our website or on 101 quoting reference number 522106720.