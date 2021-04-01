Appeal for witnesses to collision involving a motorcycle and van on Wells Rd, Bristol

Did you witness a collision involving a motorcycle and a blue van on Saturday, March 27? The accident happened just after 7pm on Wells Road in Bristol, at the junction with Lillymead Avenue.

The 35-year-old motorcyclist sustained life changing injuries and continues to be treated at Southmead Hospital.

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact them via our website or by calling 101 quoting reference number 5221065899.