Appeal over racist graffiti – Bristol

We’re appealing for information after racist graffiti was twice scrawled on a house in Cleeve Road, Knowle, Bristol.

In each case the graffiti is similar – an offensive message which we’re not sharing. It was first reported on Wednesday 17 March and happened again overnight Thursday 15 to Friday 16 April.

We’ve carried out house-to-house enquiries and are seeking any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam or smart doorbell footage which could show the culprit, to come forward.

The householders, who are in their 70s, do not feel personally targeted. They are being supported by Bristol City Council to have the graffiti removed.