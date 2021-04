Police are appealing for help to identify the rightful owners of several items recovered this week.

Operation Remedy officers seized the items in South Bristol on Tuesday 13 April as part of their ongoing activity tackling burglary, drug and knife crime.

The items are described as an ornate glass bowl, gold/brass dolphin ornament and a Kona Blast Deluxe mountain bike.

If you have any information which could help, call 101 reference 5221075094.