Appeal to identify seven people in connection with offences committed after Bristol protest

We’re releasing images of seven men we need the public’s help to identify.

We’re keen to speak to the men (see images below) in connection with a number of offences which took place following a protest in Bristol on Friday, 26 March.

The offences took place between 10pm and 11pm on Bridewell Street next to the Bay Horse Pub.

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury said: “A significant number of protesters had gathered in front of a police cordon following a peaceful demonstration earlier in the day.

“However, the atmosphere became increasingly hostile and when ammonia was smelt in the crowd officers were instructed to use protective clothing.

“At around 10pm items, including eggs and glass bottles, were thrown at officers and attempts were made to pull their shields, prompting them to disperse people using tactics approved by the College of Policing.

“As they attempted to move people on, officers faced unacceptable violence from a small number of people.

“One officer was punched in the head, another was spat in the face while several were kicked either on the legs or shields. Fireworks were also launched at them.

“Ten people were arrested on the night, three of which are suspected of being involved in the violent disorder in the city five days earlier. Two of these have since been charged with public order offences while we await a charging decision from the CPS in relation to two others. The other three were given fixed penalty notices.

“We fully respect the fundamental democratic right of being able to protest and we have a long and proud history spanning many years of facilitating peaceful demonstrations.

“But we have a duty to uphold the law, prevent crime and protect people, including our officers, and when incidents of disorder occur, we have an obligation to act and hold people accountable for their actions.

“If you recognise any of the people in the images we’re releasing today please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

If you can help, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221065526, quoting the letters associated with the person/ people.