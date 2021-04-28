Appeal to trace woman after man bitten by dog

Do you recognise this woman? We wish to talk to her in connection with an ongoing investigation.

On Sunday 18 April, at approximately 10.20am, we were called to Tellisford Weir after a dog-walker, when crossing a narrow bridge, was bitten by a large brown dog belonging to someone else. He had been trying to protect his own pet when he was bitten on the leg.

The victim, a man in his 50s, sustained a minor injury but did not require any hospital treatment.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and we are asking the public to help us identify the woman, pictured, who we wish to speak with. She’s described as white, in her 30s and was wearing a leopard-print top and a pair of jeans.

Anyone who saw what happened or recognises the woman is asked to contact us through our website or by calling 101 and giving reference number 5221082704.