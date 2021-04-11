Arrest made after explosion at property in St Paul’s
A man has been arrested in connection with an incident in St Paul’s this week.
Shortly after 2am on Thursday 8 April, we received a call reporting an explosion at a residential property in St Nicholas Road. No-one was reported injured.
A 32-year-old man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson, reckless as to whether life was endangered.
Anyone with information about what happened, who has not yet contacted the police, should call 101 and give reference 5221074539.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.