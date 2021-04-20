Bristol violent disorder inquiry: Helicopter footage, CCTV and new images released

Helicopter footage and CCTV of the violent disorder which took place in Bristol on 21 March is being released alongside 18 more images of people detectives want to identify.

The images – which have been added to our online gallery – are the fourth set to be released to the public. They include 14 new images and four alternative images of people who have already featured in our online gallery.

Forty-four officers were assaulted during the disorder – 39 of which sustained injuries as a result. One other officer was also injured but not as a result of an assault.

Multiple police vehicles were also damaged, including two police vans which were set on fire, and the glass exterior of the Bridewell Police Station was smashed.

Filmed by our colleagues from the National Police Air Service the helicopter footage shows a police van under sustained attack as an officer reverses away from a crowd of people.

The CCTV footage we’re releasing is from inside the Bridewell as the station is attacked.

The cost to repair one of the vans and replace the other is £5,676 and £25,000 respectively, while the cost of the damage to the police station has been calculated at £41,350.

A dedicated team of officers and staff continue to work on the investigation which to date has led to the arrest of 42 people. A 14-year-old boy has also attended a voluntary interview.

One man has also been charged with arson with intent to endanger life, violent disorder, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and two counts of criminal damage. He appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday March 3 where he was remanded in custody pending a hearing at Bristol Crown Court next month.

Detective Chief Superintendent Carolyn Belafonte said: “It’s now four weeks since the shameful scenes outside one of our neighbourhood police stations.

“The images which dominated much of the news the following day shocked not just people of Bristol but much of the entire nation.

“I know all the officers and staff working on the inquiry remain totally committed to identifying and bringing to justice those who played a part in the disorder.

“Thousands of hours of digital media including CCTV and mobile phone footage have been viewed and significant progress has already been made.

“The public response to our appeals so far has been really positive with 653 calls made to our control room and 390 submissions made through our website.”

Det Ch Supt Belfonte added: “The financial costs of the disorder are substantial but ultimately it’s the communities of Bristol which pay the price – after all, it’s taxpayer’s money which could have been spent on safeguarding and protecting our communities.

“We can’t let the people responsible get away with what they did. They are a disgrace and need to face the consequence of their actions.

“We have 35 people on our online gallery who we want to identify and I urge anyone who recognises any of them to contact us.”