CCTV appeal after robbery in Frenchay

Officers are appealing for information to assist them with their enquiries into a robbery investigation near Bristol.

Two males entered a petrol station in Frenchay Park Road at approximately 2.45am on Wednesday 17 February. They threatened staff and made off with a quantity of cash.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and show two people we’d like to speak to in connection with our enquiries.

The pair are described as:

Male 1 (pictured below) – of slim build and was wearing a olive green beanie hat, blue bandana to cover his face, black gilet and hooded top, grey mittens plus black jogging bottoms with an Avengers logo on. He also had a pair of white Nike N95 trainers.

Male 2 – of a large build, black Adidas hooded jumper with grey stripes on the arms, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with white stripes and black Nike N95 trainers.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or can assist our investigations is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221034429.