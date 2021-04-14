CCTV Appeal following burglary in Stapleton, Bristol
We’re releasing CCTV images of two men we’d like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Stapleton, Bristol which happened overnight on 8 – 9 February.
Between 8.15pm and 7.15am, unknown offender(s) gained access to an address on River View and various items, including bank cards, were stolen.
The cards were subsequently used in a shop in Bristol City Centre.
If you recognise the men pictured, please contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 5221028334.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.