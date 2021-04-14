CCTV Appeal following burglary in Stapleton, Bristol

We’re releasing CCTV images of two men we’d like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Stapleton, Bristol which happened overnight on 8 – 9 February.

Between 8.15pm and 7.15am, unknown offender(s) gained access to an address on River View and various items, including bank cards, were stolen.

The cards were subsequently used in a shop in Bristol City Centre.

If you recognise the men pictured, please contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 5221028334.