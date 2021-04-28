CCTV Appeal following GBH assault in Easton

We’re issuing CCTV images of a man police would like to speak to in connection with an assault on Albion Road, Easton on Wednesday 21 April, which happened between 7.00pm and 7.30pm.

A man in his 30s was stabbed in the hand with scissors following an argument with an unidentified male offender, leaving him with injuries that required hospital treatment.

The offender is described as black, around 5ft 10in (180cm) tall, of slim build, wearing a black puffer coat, dark sunglasses, blue jeans, and black shoes. He was riding a scooter.

If you recognise him, call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221086331.