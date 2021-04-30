CCTV Appeal following public order offence in Weston-super-Mare

We’re releasing a CCTV image of a man we’d like the public’s help to identify following a public order offence in Weston-super-Mare.

A man asked a woman for a cigarette before propositioning her in the car park of the Tesco on Station Road, causing her alarm and distress.

The man then went on to approach two further women before a member of the public intervened.

The man is described as white, between 5ft 6in and 5ft 8in tall, aged in his late 20s or early 30s, and of skinny build with stubble. He was wearing a Saracens Rugby team blue soft shell jacket, jeans and a black cap.

The incident happened on Thursday, 25 March between 6.20pm and 7.10pm.

As well as appealing for information about the man in the image, we’d also be keen to speak to anyone who was approached by a man of the same description around the same time.

If you can help, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221064352.