CCTV issued after man seriously assaulted in Stockwood

We’ve issued a CCTV clip showing a man we want to identify following an assault in Stockwood, Bristol, which left a 64-year-old man with serious injuries.

The incident happened in Whittock Road at about 8.20pm on Tuesday 20 April.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his face and arm. He’s since been discharged.

The man in the clip is described as white, between 35 and 45 years old, with dark hair and he was wearing a blue t-shirt, a baseball cap and trousers with a white pattern on the front, which could be paint.

If you know who this man is, or have information about this incident which could help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221084728.