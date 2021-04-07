Dashcam and witness appeal after fatal collision on A367

We’re appealing for witnesses to come forward after a woman died in a fatal collision near Peasedown St John this morning (Wed 7 Apr).

Police and paramedics were called to the A367 at Clandown shortly after 6am following a collision involving a car and the woman.

The woman, in her 20s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Formal identification is yet to take place, however the woman’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.

The road is currently closed and is expected to be for some time while collision investigators examine the scene. Motorists are advised to find an alternative route.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage that could assist our enquiries, is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221073766.