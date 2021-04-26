Did you see silver Ford Transit van being driven away from scene of Bristol burglary?
We’re appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary in south Bristol.
The incident happened on Norton Lane in the Whitchurch area yesterday between 5pm and 5.30pm.
A 21 plate silver Ford Transit van was driven dangerously away from the scene, narrowly missing two cyclists on Norton Lane.
The van has since been reported stolen.
We’re particularly keen on speaking to anyone with Dash Cam footage which captured the van.
Anyone who can help our inquiry is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221088882.