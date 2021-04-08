Emergency services attend incident in St Paul’s

Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident in St Paul’s, Bristol.

Shortly after 2am this morning (Thurs 8 April), we received a call reporting an explosion at a residential property in the St Nicholas Road area.

Firefighters and paramedics were also called to the scene, and gas and electric engineers have also attended.

There have been no reported injuries at this time. People in a number of neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the incident but at this early stage we are treating it as suspicious.

Road closures have been put in place in St Nicholas Road and at its junction with Grosvenor Road. A diversion route has been set up via Ashley Road but we’d please ask people to avoid the area at this time while emergency services are at the scene.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221074539.