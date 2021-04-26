Family issue tribute after fatal collision on A303

The family of a 31-year-old man who died in a collision on the A303 in Somerset last week have paid tribute to him.

Josh Crayden, from Clacton-on-Sea in Essex, was on foot when the collision happened at about 11.30pm on Wednesday 21 April between South Petherton and Southfields.

His family said: “Josh was working away from home and staying at the Travelodge hotel.

“He will be sadly missed by family and friends.”

Specially trained officers continue to provide his family support at this time.

Enquiries into the collision continue.