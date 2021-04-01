Have you seen this man?

We’re asking anyone who may have seen Fatlind Boshnjaku to please contact us, as he has breached his bail conditions and is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

Boshnjaku, who also goes by other names, is 23 years old. He is white, with brown eyes and short dark hair. He has a distinctive tattoo of a teardrop under his right eye. He has links to the Taunton and Martock areas of Somerset.

Anyone who may know where Boshnjaku is is asked to please contact us online or via 101 quoting reference number 5221040105.