Two men injured following incident on Bristol Harbourside

We’re appealing for witnesses following an incident on Bristol Harbourside in which two men were stabbed.

Officers attended the Prince Street area at around 9pm on Sunday 4 April after receiving a call from the ambulance service.

Two men, both aged 20, had suffered injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. One remains in hospital in a stable condition, while the second has since been discharged after being treated for superficial injuries.

An investigation is underway which will involve forensic enquiries and a review of CCTV from around the area.

We’re treating this as an isolated incident and don’t believe there is any risk to the wider public.

If you have information which could help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221072126.