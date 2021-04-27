UPDATE: Man identified after hate crime appeal – Bristol

A man has come forward following a public appeal issued yesterday (Monday 26 April) by officers investigating a racially-aggravated public order incident and assault in Bristol.

It happened in Tesco, Millennium Parade, on 12 February. A member of staff was racially abused and pushed after challenging a man for not wearing a mask.

We’d like to thank everyone who shared our CCTV appeal.

Enquiries continue and officers will interview a man in due course.