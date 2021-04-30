Man jailed after using imitation firearm in takeaway robberies

A man has been handed a six-year jail sentence after using an imitation firearm to carry out a robberies in Yate.

Rudi Batten, 22, entered a fast food premises on the evening of Sunday 7 February in possession of a firearm, which unknown to people inside turned out to be an imitation. He threatened staff and stole cash from the till. The following morning he carried out a similar offence at a second takeaway just a few yards away. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Batten was subsequently arrested by police on Monday 8 February. A search of his home address, in Station Road, was carried out and officers found the weapon, cash, clothes matching the offender’s description and food wrappers.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery, two counts relating to possessing an imitation firearm and one count of having an article with a blade or point in a public place. He was jailed for a total of six years at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 28 April.

DC Katie Wright said: “Rudi Batten committed two robberies with no thought for the innocent people working in those premises.

“We welcome the custodial sentence handed to him and want to reassure the public that we will continue to deal with these types of offences in a robust way, and swiftly bringing offenders to justice.”