More images released in connection with violent disorder in Bristol

We’re releasing images of another 13 people we want to identify in connection with the violent disorder in Bristol on Sunday, 21 March.

The images have all been added to our online gallery .

Three more people were arrested over the Bank Holiday weekend in connection with the incident – two men aged 23 and 36 and a 25-year-old woman.

The total number of people arrested is now 32.

With the new images added to the gallery there are currently 23 people we want the public’s help to identify.