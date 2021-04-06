More images released in connection with violent disorder in Bristol
There are 3 related updates to this story
We’re releasing images of another 13 people we want to identify in connection with the violent disorder in Bristol on Sunday, 21 March.
The images have all been added to our online gallery.
Three more people were arrested over the Bank Holiday weekend in connection with the incident – two men aged 23 and 36 and a 25-year-old woman.
The total number of people arrested is now 32.
With the new images added to the gallery there are currently 23 people we want the public’s help to identify.
Anyone who has information about any of the people in the images is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the letter associated with the person/people.
Alternatively, you can also use our online form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.