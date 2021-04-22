Newly refurbished Police Enquiry Office opens at Weston Town Hall

Avon and Somerset Police have opened a new refurbished police enquiry office in Weston-super-Mare Town Hall, following extensive work to alter the building to better meet the needs of the police and local community.

The newly renovated police enquiry office is open to the public Monday – Friday between 10am – 6pm, benefits from a separate entrance, and increases the visibility of police services in the town for residents and those visiting the area.

Chief Constable Andy Marsh commented: “The refurbishment of the enquiry office at the Town Hall is great news for Weston-super-Mare and the surrounding areas.

“I know how important it is for local people to have a visible policing presence in the heart of their communities. The new police enquiry office not only provides a modern and fit for purpose facility, but is also easily accessible to the public.”

Jess Aston, Neighbourhood Chief Inspector for North Somerset, commented: “The new enquiry office will ensure that we can continue to provide a central and accessible enquiry office service and will also increase our prominence in the town centre. Our Response and Neighbourhood Policing teams are not affected by the move of the enquiry office and will continue to work as they currently do.”

How to contact Avon and Somerset Police in Weston-super-Mare