Renewed appeal to find wanted Aaron Matheson

We are making a renewed appeal for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted on recall to prison.

Aaron Matheson, 27, has links to Bristol, Weston-super-Mare and Essex.

He’s described as a white man of medium build, about 5ft 10ins tall, with short brown hair and blue eyes, who speaks with a West Country accent.

If you have any information which could help to trace him, call 101 quoting reference 5221064864. If you see him or know where he is now, don’t approach him but call 999 straight away.