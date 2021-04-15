Teenager charged with murder
We’ve charged an 18-year-old man with murder following the death of a man at a property on Brompton Road in Weston-super-Mare on Tuesday (13 April).
Sebastian Wladyka, of Brompton Road, was last night charged with the murder of 38-year-old Lukasz Wladyka.
A post-mortem examination concluded the preliminary cause of death as multiple stab wounds.
Sebastian Wladyka was remanded in custody pending an appearance at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, 15 April).
A police cordon remains at the property as investigations continue.
Neighbourhood officers have increased patrols in the area and we’d encourage anyone to approach them if they have any concerns.