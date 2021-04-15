Teenager charged with murder

We’ve charged an 18-year-old man with murder following the death of a man at a property on Brompton Road in Weston-super-Mare on Tuesday (13 April).

Sebastian Wladyka, of Brompton Road, was last night charged with the murder of 38-year-old Lukasz Wladyka.

A post-mortem examination concluded the preliminary cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

Sebastian Wladyka was remanded in custody pending an appearance at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, 15 April).

A police cordon remains at the property as investigations continue.

Neighbourhood officers have increased patrols in the area and we’d encourage anyone to approach them if they have any concerns.