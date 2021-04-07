Three in court in connection with County Lines investigation

Three people have appeared in court charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs across West Somerset.

Fatlind Boshnjaku, 23, of Aylward Road, Lewisham; Ergys Aliaj, 20, of Grays Terrace, Taunton and a 17-year-old boy from Chigwell appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Bosnjaku was remanded in custody pending an appearance at Taunton Crown Court on 30 April while both Aliaj and the teenager were bailed to appear at the same court on the same date.

The charges relate to a suspected County Lines operation between London and West Somerset.

Three other men, aged 19, 25 and 35 from London along with a 37-year-old man from West Somerset also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.