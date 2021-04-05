Three people charged with failing to comply with a dispersal order in Bristol

Three people have been charged for failing to comply with a dispersal order put in place following a protest in Bristol on Saturday night (3 April).

The following people have been charged with failing to comply with a Section 35 direction:

•Rebecca Buckley, 26, of Wilson Street, Bristol, who was released on unconditional bail to appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 25 May 2021.

•Thomas William Rix, 37, of Kingsdown Parade, Bristol. Who was released on unconditional bail to appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 21 May 2021.

•A 17-year-old boy who was released on unconditional bail to appear before Bristol Youth Court on 28 April 2021.

Two other people, a 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, were given conditional cautions.

A 17-year-old girl has been referred to the Youth Panel for a decision to be made, while a 16-year-old boy has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.