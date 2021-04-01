Update on murder inquiry into deaths of mother and daughter from South Glos

Update below from our colleagues at Police Scotland:

Two bodies recovered from a house in Troon Avenue, Dundee, on Thursday, 18 March, 2021 have now been formally identified as Bennylyn Burke, 25, and her daughter Jellica, 2.

Bennylyn and Jellica’s family have been updated and are being supported by police family liaison officers.

Officers in Dundee attended a property on Troon Avenue around 3.20pm on Friday, 5 March, 2021, as part of an enquiry into the disappearance of Bennylyn and two children who had been reported missing from South Gloucestershire on Monday, 1 March, 2021.

On Monday, 8 March, 2021, a 50-year-old man appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court charged with the murders of Bennylyn and Jellica.

The second child reported missing has been traced and is being supported.