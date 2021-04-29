Wanted appeal to find Richard Smart

We are seeking the public’s help to find Richard Smart.

The 53-year-old is wanted on a recall to prison, having previously been sentenced for burglaries committed across Avon and Somerset.

Smart has links to Bristol and Somerset, but is known to travel all over the South West. Most recently he has been seen in Brislington and Bridgwater.

He is described as white, approximately 6ft, average build, and having grey hair with stubble. He has blue eyes and he speaks with a West Country accent.

He has a small scar above his right eyebrow, and tattoos on his arms.