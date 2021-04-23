Witness appeal after attack on ATM in Ilminster

An investigation is underway after a cash machine was attacked in Ilminster in the early hours of yesterday morning (Thursday 22 April).

The incident happened at about 3.05am at a convenience store in the Cornhill area.

Two people are believed to have attacked the ATM and broke into the store. However, no money was reported stolen.

It’s believed a motorcycle was used and those involved may have left in the direction of East Street.

Enquiries, including reviewing CCTV, are being carried out.

Anyone who saw people acting suspiciously nearby at the time, or may have footage from the surrounding area that could assist our enquiries, is asked to call 101 and give reference 5221085831.