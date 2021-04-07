Witness appeal after two people assaulted in Bath

We’re appealing for witnesses after two people were assaulted by a man in Bath. It happened on Monday 29 March in the Kingsmead Square/Monmouth Street area.

Patrolling officers were approached at about 4pm by a woman aged 23 who said a stranger had touched her inappropriately.

While officers were investigating this incident a man, 29, came forward and reported being punched in the head by the same individual, in an apparently unprovoked assault. None of the parties were known to one another.

The suspect is described as white, in his 50s or 60s, about 5ft 10ins (1.7m) tall, with scruffy long grey hair. He was said to be wearing a dark-coloured coat, tan camouflage chinos and “builder” boots.

A man was arrested just before 4.30pm the same day in Monmouth Street on suspicion of sexual assault and assault. He was later released on police bail pending further enquiries.

If you witnessed or have footage of either incident, or have any other information which could help, call 101 quoting reference 5221067184.