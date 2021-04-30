Witness appeal following assault in Weston-super-Mare
We are seeking witnesses to an assault that happened in the car park of The Campus, Weston-Super-Mare next to the skate park on Tuesday 2 February 2021 at around 3:45pm.
A man in his 20s was assaulted and required hospital treatment for his injuries. He has since been discharged.
If you saw anything, call 101, quoting reference number 5221024327.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221024327
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.