Witness appeal following assault on Airport Road, Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses to an assault that happened on Airport Road on Thursday 1 April between 5pm and 6pm.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was walking along the road between Parsons Paddock and Salcombe Road when he was attacked by a group of 3-4 men who are described as white, aged in their 20s and wearing tracksuits.

He was punched and kicked a number of times, causing significant injuries which required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.

Following the assault, the victim was given assistance by two women who were passing. Police believe they may be key witnesses and are keen to trace them.

They would also like to hear from anyone else who may have witnessed the incident.

If you can help please call 101, quoting rime reference number 5221072418.